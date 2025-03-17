WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE WrestleMania 41 Women's World Championship Match Set for Major Change

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

WWE WrestleMania 41 Women's World Championship Match Set for Major Change

A significant update has surfaced regarding a change to a championship match set for WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

The latest WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium, featured a contract signing for the Women’s World Championship match at Mania, pitting champion IYO SKY against challenger Bianca Belair.

Belair earned the title shot by winning the Elimination Chamber on March 1, while SKY claimed the title from Rhea Ripley on the March 3 episode of Raw.

However, there was interference during that match from Belair, which made it clear that the possibility of a three-way match involving all three women was being considered.

A major development unfolded during the March 17 Raw segment, where the contract signing took place.

After both SKY and Belair signed the contract without issue, General Manager Adam Pearce expressed his gratitude for their professionalism. However, before things concluded, Rhea Ripley made her entrance.

Ripley dominated the situation by laying out both Belair and SKY on the table in the ring—specifically powerbombing SKY onto Belair—before signing the contract that had already been signed by the other two.

While Michael Cole expressed doubt that Ripley’s involvement had officially changed the match, it now seems almost certain that Ripley will be added to the WrestleMania Women’s World Championship match.

Dominik Mysterio’s New Judgment Day Prospect Rejected by Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio’s attempt to introduce a new member to The Judgment Day was met with a firm rejection by Finn Bálor on the Mar [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 17, 2025 04:19PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π