WWE WrestleMania 41 Women's World Championship Match Set for Major Change

A significant update has surfaced regarding a change to a championship match set for WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

The latest WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium, featured a contract signing for the Women’s World Championship match at Mania, pitting champion IYO SKY against challenger Bianca Belair.

Belair earned the title shot by winning the Elimination Chamber on March 1, while SKY claimed the title from Rhea Ripley on the March 3 episode of Raw.

However, there was interference during that match from Belair, which made it clear that the possibility of a three-way match involving all three women was being considered.

A major development unfolded during the March 17 Raw segment, where the contract signing took place.

After both SKY and Belair signed the contract without issue, General Manager Adam Pearce expressed his gratitude for their professionalism. However, before things concluded, Rhea Ripley made her entrance.

Ripley dominated the situation by laying out both Belair and SKY on the table in the ring—specifically powerbombing SKY onto Belair—before signing the contract that had already been signed by the other two.

While Michael Cole expressed doubt that Ripley’s involvement had officially changed the match, it now seems almost certain that Ripley will be added to the WrestleMania Women’s World Championship match.