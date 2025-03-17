Dominik Mysterio’s New Judgment Day Prospect Rejected by Finn Balor

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Dominik Mysterio’s attempt to introduce a new member to The Judgment Day was met with a firm rejection by Finn Bálor on the March 17 episode of WWE Raw.

For weeks, Mysterio has been pushing for the faction to recruit a new member following JD McDonagh’s injury-related absence. However, Bálor has consistently opposed the idea.

During this week's episode, Mysterio made a direct suggestion for Penta to join the group. Penta had just secured a victory over Ludwig Kaiser and later expressed his desire to pursue the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a post-match interview. Interestingly, Bálor was set to challenge current champion Bron Breakker for the title later in the night.

Upon hearing Mysterio's proposal, Bálor reacted with frustration, calling Mysterio a "snake" before storming out of the room.

Mysterio has also been seen discussing the idea of expanding The Judgment Day with other WWE stars, including Ludwig Kaiser and Karrion Kross on multiple occasions.