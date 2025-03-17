WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Dominik Mysterio’s New Judgment Day Prospect Rejected by Finn Balor

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

Dominik Mysterio’s New Judgment Day Prospect Rejected by Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio’s attempt to introduce a new member to The Judgment Day was met with a firm rejection by Finn Bálor on the March 17 episode of WWE Raw.

For weeks, Mysterio has been pushing for the faction to recruit a new member following JD McDonagh’s injury-related absence. However, Bálor has consistently opposed the idea.

During this week's episode, Mysterio made a direct suggestion for Penta to join the group. Penta had just secured a victory over Ludwig Kaiser and later expressed his desire to pursue the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a post-match interview. Interestingly, Bálor was set to challenge current champion Bron Breakker for the title later in the night.

Upon hearing Mysterio's proposal, Bálor reacted with frustration, calling Mysterio a "snake" before storming out of the room.

Mysterio has also been seen discussing the idea of expanding The Judgment Day with other WWE stars, including Ludwig Kaiser and Karrion Kross on multiple occasions.


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #judgment day #finn balor #dominik mysterio #penta

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π