Michael Cole Condemns John Cena's Shocking Outburst on WWE Raw

On today's episode of WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium, Michael Cole addressed John Cena's recent actions following his return. Cena opened the show with a scathing promo, expressing his disdain for the WWE Universe and announcing his retirement at the year's end. He stated, "For 25 years, I've been the victim of an abusive relationship... All you do is be hurtful, all you are is abusive, and all you've ever done is bully me into being your damn puppet."

This tirade was interrupted by WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, leading to a tense confrontation that set the stage for their WrestleMania 41 match. After both men exited the arena, Michael Cole, visibly shaken, commented on Cena's transformation:

"For two decades, I believed in that man, rode alongside that man, bought everything that he was selling, not only me but millions around the world, and he has the audacity to come out tonight and blame the WWE fans? John Cena is a 16-time champion because of the fans. John Cena is a massive millionaire and a movie star because of the fans, and what does he do? He comes out and cries and acts like an irrational prick. That is what John Cena is!"

Cena is scheduled to appear on the upcoming March 24 Raw in Glasgow, Scotland, and the March 31 episode in London, England, as part of WWE's European tour leading up to WrestleMania 41.