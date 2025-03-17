John Cena Blames Fans, Faces Off with Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena made a shocking appearance on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, walking into a sea of boos as the entire arena voiced its disapproval. Dressed in his signature attire and accompanied by his classic entrance theme, Cena stood in the ring as the crowd erupted into a familiar chant of “Let’s go, Cena! Cena sucks!” The atmosphere turned even more hostile when fans broke out in “You sold out!” chants as Cena teased leaving the ring.

Rather than ignoring the hostile reaction, Cena embraced it, delivering a blistering promo that felt more personal than ever. He claimed that for 25 years, he had been trapped in what he described as an “abusive relationship” with the WWE Universe. According to Cena, the fans had spent years bullying him, demanding his unwavering positivity while constantly turning on him.

As the crowd erupted into expletive-filled chants, Cena remained unshaken. He declared that he was not a babyface or a heel, but simply a human being who had endured relentless criticism. Cena recalled the moments when fans outright rejected him early in his career, forcing him to change, only to briefly accept him before turning against him once more.

Cena then reflected on his years of dominance in WWE, stating that winning was never enough for the audience. He said he sacrificed a decade of his life for them, but no matter what he did, it was never enough. Then, in a stunning moment, Cena announced his retirement, claiming he had only returned for a proper farewell but that the fans had ruined it.

He continued by questioning the fans' loyalty, asserting that they never truly supported him, only took from him. He compared himself to a toy or a punchline rather than a respected veteran, calling it pathetic. He also took a shot at their support for Cody Rhodes, suggesting that just as they had turned on him, they would eventually cast Rhodes aside as well.

Cena ended his emotional tirade by declaring his relationship with the WWE Universe toxic and beyond repair. He “broke up” with the fans, stating that they knew deep down he was right and they were wrong—whether they wanted to admit it or not.