WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Raw Spoiler For Tonight in Brussels, Belgium

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

WWE Raw Spoiler For Tonight in Brussels, Belgium

Some backstage spoiler notes have emerged ahead of today's WWE Raw taping in Brussels, Belgium.

The mystery vignette that aired last week has been confirmed to be for Rey Fenix, who has officially signed with WWE. This marks a significant move for the high-flying lucha star, whose future in WWE will be closely watched.

JD McDonagh is expected to receive medical clearance and return to in-ring competition by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Tyler Bate has been fully cleared and is set to join the WWE Raw roster imminently.

Aleister Black is rumored to be making his return to WWE, with speculation pointing to an appearance on the SmackDown following WrestleMania 41.

Lastly, CM Punk is not present at today’s WWE Raw event in Brussels, confirming that he will not be making an appearance on the show.

Jinder Mahal Shares Backstage Cena Story & WWE Rule Vince McMahon Hates

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently shared his experience wrestling John Cena during an interview with MuscleMan Malcolm. Reflecting o [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 17, 2025 02:40PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #brussels #belgium

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π