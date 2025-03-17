WWE Raw Spoiler For Tonight in Brussels, Belgium

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Some backstage spoiler notes have emerged ahead of today's WWE Raw taping in Brussels, Belgium.

The mystery vignette that aired last week has been confirmed to be for Rey Fenix, who has officially signed with WWE. This marks a significant move for the high-flying lucha star, whose future in WWE will be closely watched.

JD McDonagh is expected to receive medical clearance and return to in-ring competition by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Tyler Bate has been fully cleared and is set to join the WWE Raw roster imminently.

Aleister Black is rumored to be making his return to WWE, with speculation pointing to an appearance on the SmackDown following WrestleMania 41.

Lastly, CM Punk is not present at today’s WWE Raw event in Brussels, confirming that he will not be making an appearance on the show.