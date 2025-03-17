WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paul London Compares Ricky Starks' Charisma to The Rock​

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

In a recent interview with Fightful.com, former WWE Superstar Paul London shared high praise for AEW's Ricky Starks, drawing notable comparisons to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's charisma. London expressed his admiration, stating, "I love this kid. I've known him since he was a teenager. Ricky Starks has the closest thing to [The Rock] type of charisma." He further elaborated on Starks' standout presence during his tenure in NWA, noting that Starks was "clearly above the rest... in terms of charisma and personality." London concluded with optimism for Starks' future, saying, "I hope he does awesome things and he gets to blossom."

The full interview is available on Fightful's YouTube channel.


Tags: #wwe #ricky starks #nxt #paul london

