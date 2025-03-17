Natalya: “I Need to Step Outside of WWE to Work My Way Back In”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Natalya has been expanding her wrestling portfolio outside of WWE, taking on multiple bookings with promotions such as Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII during WrestleMania 41 Week and the NWA Crockett Cup.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the veteran WWE Superstar discussed her involvement in these events and shared her thoughts on the current state of WWE’s women’s division, calling it stronger than ever.

“The women’s division in WWE has never been this strong ever,” Natalya stated. “It has never been so competitive. When I look at the women in NXT and I look at the women on Raw and I look at the women on SmackDown, I’m like, as a whole, collectively, this is the strongest that it’s ever been.”

She also opened up about her mindset at this stage of her career, explaining why she feels the need to challenge herself beyond WWE.

“The thing is though, I don’t rest on all the things that I’ve done,” she said. “I don’t go, ‘Wow, I did this or I have this, or I did that, or I had this match.’ I’ve had some incredible matches. But I never just rely on great matches or things that I’ve done in the past. For me, I think you’ve got to earn your spot. So in all seriousness, I feel like I need to step outside of WWE to work my way back in.”