Update on the Tragic Passing of Vince Steele

Independent wrestler Vince Steele passed away at 39 while performing at Brii Combination Wrestling. Eyewitnesses reported that during a four-way match against Jeff Skywalker, Max Capacity, and Benny Blanco, Steele fell in the ring. A CPR-certified referee and emergency services attempted to revive him, but he tragically succumbed to a heart attack before reaching the hospital.

After the incident, BCW halted the event, allowing the audience to leave while the locker room remained behind to support one another and later visited the hospital to pay their respects. The wrestling community is heartbroken over this loss.

BCW issued a heartfelt statement mourning Steele's passing:

BCW Mourns the Passing of Vince Steele It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that BCW (Brii Combination Wrestling) confirms the passing of Vince Steele, who suffered a fatal heart attack during our event on March 16, 2025. Vince was more than just a wrestler; he was a beloved member of our family, a mentor, and an inspiration to everyone in the locker room and beyond. His towering presence, both physically and emotionally, made him a cornerstone of BCW, and his contributions to the industry will never be forgotten. This is an unimaginable loss for his family, friends, fans, and all of us at BCW. At this time, we ask for privacy and respect as we process this tragedy. Details on any memorial services and ways to honor Vince’s legacy will be shared in the coming days. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the wrestling community and beyond.

Further details about fundraising and memorial services will be shared soon.