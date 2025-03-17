WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Dustin Rhodes Responds to 'Afraid of the Grind' Criticism

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

Dustin Rhodes Responds to 'Afraid of the Grind' Criticism

Dustin Rhodes has responded to a fan's claim that he's afraid of 'the grind,' which has prevented him from competing full-time in WWE. The fan tweeted that Rhodes must be 'afraid of the grind,' to which Rhodes fired back, stating, 'Hey dummy, I did that grind. You're an idiot. Back to ur crawl space' @dustinrhodes.

This discussion about the 'grind' began in 2024 after Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque mentioned that some wrestlers avoid signing with WWE due to its demanding schedule. While he didn't name anyone, many interpreted his comments as a jab at Will Ospreay, who had recently joined AEW. Ospreay later claimed that sources indicated Levesque's remarks were aimed at him, but Levesque has not addressed this allegation.

Mike Bailey Reflects on a Decade-Long Pursuit of Kenny Omega

“Speedball” Mike Bailey is excited to face Kenny Omega now that he has joined AEW. Bailey debuted on AEW Dynamite on March 12, d [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 17, 2025 02:30PM


Tags: #wwe #dustin rhodes #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π