Dustin Rhodes Responds to 'Afraid of the Grind' Criticism

Dustin Rhodes has responded to a fan's claim that he's afraid of 'the grind,' which has prevented him from competing full-time in WWE. The fan tweeted that Rhodes must be 'afraid of the grind,' to which Rhodes fired back, stating, 'Hey dummy, I did that grind. You're an idiot. Back to ur crawl space' @dustinrhodes.

This discussion about the 'grind' began in 2024 after Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque mentioned that some wrestlers avoid signing with WWE due to its demanding schedule. While he didn't name anyone, many interpreted his comments as a jab at Will Ospreay, who had recently joined AEW. Ospreay later claimed that sources indicated Levesque's remarks were aimed at him, but Levesque has not addressed this allegation.