Mike Bailey Reflects on a Decade-Long Pursuit of Kenny Omega

“Speedball” Mike Bailey is excited to face Kenny Omega now that he has joined AEW. Bailey debuted on AEW Dynamite on March 12, defeating The Beast Mortos in the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament. A win would see him challenge Omega for the title at AEW Dynasty.

In an interview with Sid Pullar III for The Takedown on SI, Bailey shared his admiration for Omega, stating he has been pursuing him for ten years. “Eventually, I started wrestling for DDT, which is the same promotion in Japan that Kenny Omega came up with, trying to follow in his footsteps,” he said. “In 2015, I was in PWG with all the best wrestlers in the world, and it took me another 10 years to finally make it and officially be 'ALL ELITE,' back 'Where The Best Wrestle' with those very same people.”

Bailey highlighted his connection with Omega and his inspiration from the game “Final Fantasy 7,” naming his finisher “The Ultimate Weapon.” He stated, “Final Fantasy 7 is one of my favorite games... it's basically the main character using 'The Ultimate Weapon' to deal the final blow to Sephiroth, ‘The One Winged Angel,’ and that is the image that led me to naming my finish, 'The Ultimate Weapon.' ”

“So I’m hoping to be able to finish that 10-year chase of Kenny Omega and make that (Final Fantasy 7) image a reality at Dynasty,” Bailey added, expressing his anticipation for a long-awaited rematch.