Karrion Kross Searches for Jean-Claude Van Damme in Brussels

Karrion Kross took to Twitter to announce he is on the hunt for actor Jean-Claude Van Damme while in Brussels for WWE RAW. Known for his action-packed career, Van Damme was famously dubbed ‘The Muscles from Brussels’ during his prime.

Kross tweeted: “Today I am walking the streets of Brussels looking for Jean Claude Van Dam. If I find him, I will challenge him to a Kumite before RAW, I will kneebar & RNC him at the same time. Then, I will thank him for my entire childhood memories of the greatest action films of all time.”

However, later updates revealed a humorous twist: “I FOUND HIM. I’M GOING IN.” But then he realized, “That in fact was not him. Looked exactly like him, even had a great high kick and did the splits. I realized that after it was too late. I should probably grab a waffle and hide now. Caused a very big scene. See you at #WWERaw … maybe.”

