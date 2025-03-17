WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Karrion Kross Searches for Jean-Claude Van Damme in Brussels

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

Karrion Kross Searches for Jean-Claude Van Damme in Brussels

Karrion Kross took to Twitter to announce he is on the hunt for actor Jean-Claude Van Damme while in Brussels for WWE RAW. Known for his action-packed career, Van Damme was famously dubbed ‘The Muscles from Brussels’ during his prime.

Kross tweeted: “Today I am walking the streets of Brussels looking for Jean Claude Van Dam. If I find him, I will challenge him to a Kumite before RAW, I will kneebar & RNC him at the same time. Then, I will thank him for my entire childhood memories of the greatest action films of all time.”

However, later updates revealed a humorous twist: “I FOUND HIM. I’M GOING IN.” But then he realized, “That in fact was not him. Looked exactly like him, even had a great high kick and did the splits. I realized that after it was too late. I should probably grab a waffle and hide now. Caused a very big scene. See you at #WWERaw … maybe.”


Tags: #wwe #karrion kross #jeanclaude van damme

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π