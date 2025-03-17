WWE WrestleMania 41 Week Expands: Two More Events Added to Las Vegas Lineup

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas continues to expand with the addition of two more events to the lineup. WWE has announced another Undertaker 1deadMAN Show set for April 19 at 10 PM PT. Additionally, the post-WrestleMania edition of NXT will take place on April 22. Below is the updated schedule of events planned for WrestleMania 41 week.

Friday, April 18: Friday Night SmackDown

Friday, April 18: Undertaker 1deadMAN Show

Friday, April 18: Hall of Fame 2025 Induction Ceremony

Saturday, April 19: NXT Stand & Deliver

Saturday & Sunday, April 19-20: Wrestlemania 41

Monday, April 21: Monday Night Raw

Tuesday, April 22: NXT

March 17, 2025 – WWE in partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the Official Host Hotel of WrestleMania 41 and the newest luxury hotel to debut on the Strip – today announced that UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW and NXT will take place at the state-of-the-art BleauLive Theater as part of WrestleMania week.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place Saturday, April 19 at 10pm PT, and will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

NXT, which features the brightest young talent in sports entertainment, will take place Tuesday, April 22 at 5pm PT and air live on The CW.

An exclusive presale opportunity will begin Wednesday, March 19 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com, followed by the general public on-sale on Friday, March 21 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com.

As the Official Host Hotel and the resort to be, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering WWE fans up to 30 percent off room rates for new and existing Fontainebleau Rewards Members, the best guaranteed rate at Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41. As previously announced, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will host the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. More details on WrestleMania week events at Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found online.

In May 2024, WWE in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. In addition to WrestleMania 41, WWE will bring SmackDown, Raw and NXT Stand & Deliver to T-Mobile Arena, and WWE World, a five-day interactive fan event in partnership with Fanatics, to the Las Vegas Convention Center. For additional event details and ticket information, please visit: https://wwe.com/WrestleManiaLasVegas.