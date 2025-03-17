Mickie James Set for In-Ring Return at 2025 WrestleCon Supershow

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Fans heading to Las Vegas for WrestleMania week will have the chance to see Mickie James step back into the ring at the 2025 WrestleCon Supershow.

James is set to compete against Maki Itoh at this year’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, April 17. The event will begin at 3 p.m. Pacific and will stream live via Highspots.TV.

This will mark James’ first match in seven months, as she wrestled only a handful of times in 2024 and has not competed since September. Currently, she serves as a coach on the A&E reality competition series “WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats),” which has been renewed for a second season. However, Michelle McCool is listed as a coach for the new season instead of James.

In addition to her in-ring return, WrestleCon has announced that James will be making convention appearances on Friday, April 18, and Sunday, April 20, during WrestleMania week.

The bout between James and Itoh will be a first-time-ever encounter. Itoh, known for her strong social media following, regularly wrestles for Tokyo Joshi Pro in Japan and GCW in the United States. She also competed in AEW from 2021 to 2023.

The WrestleCon Supershow will take place at The Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Two matches have been confirmed for the event so far:

⚡Minoru Suzuki vs. Butterbean (with Dan Severn as special guest enforcer)

⚡Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh