WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

New Japan Cup 2025 Finals Officially Set

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

New Japan Cup 2025 Finals Officially Set

Shota Umino has advanced to the finals of the 2025 New Japan Cup after defeating Shingo Takagi in Fukushima on March 17. Umino secured the victory using The Second Chapter (Northern Lights Bomb), setting up a final match against David Finlay on March 20 in Nagaoka.

Following his win, Umino initially left without commenting but returned when Finlay and Gedo called him back. He briefly told Finlay, "I will beat you in the finals," before departing again.

Umino's journey to the finals comes after a challenging start to the year, where he lost two of his first three singles matches. He was defeated by Zack Sabre Jr. at Wrestle Kingdom, secured a win against Claudio Castagnoli at Wrestle Dynasty, and suffered a loss to Great-O-Khan at New Beginning in Osaka. In the New Japan Cup, Umino avenged his earlier loss to Great-O-Khan in the opening round and defeated Jeff Cobb in the quarterfinals.

The New Japan Cup 2025 Finals are scheduled for Thursday, March 20, 2025, featuring:

New Japan Cup 2025 Finals: David Finlay vs. Shota Umino

Special Singles Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Satoshi Kojima

Matt Riddle Takes Fresh Shot at Goldberg: "I’d Whoop That Ass 10 Times Out of 10"

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has long been vocal about his criticism of Goldberg’s wrestling style, famously calling him "the worst wre [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 17, 2025 02:09PM


Tags: #njpw #new japan cup #shota umino

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π