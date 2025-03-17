Matt Riddle Takes Fresh Shot at Goldberg: "I’d Whoop That Ass 10 Times Out of 10"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has long been vocal about his criticism of Goldberg’s wrestling style, famously calling him "the worst wrestler in the business."

Riddle's issues with Goldberg were most apparent after the WWE Hall of Famer's 2019 match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Riddle was highly critical of Goldberg’s performance, which led to tension between the two. Although they appeared to have moved past their differences in recent years, Riddle has once again taken a shot at Goldberg.

During an appearance on the Going Ringside podcast, Riddle did not hold back when addressing the wrestling veteran:

"Dude, Willie G is how I like to refer to him. Willie G, you’re in your f mansion in Texas. You’re in your mansion in Texas, and your bank account is definitely way bigger than mine, especially now since I’ve been fired. But let’s be real, bro—at the end of the day, I’d whoop that ass 10 times out of 10, maybe even 11 times out of 10. You know it, your kids know it, your family knows it, the universe knows it."

Riddle’s comments reignite his long-standing grudge with Goldberg, showing that despite their past attempts to bury the hatchet, tensions may still linger.