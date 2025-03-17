WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Matt Riddle Takes Fresh Shot at Goldberg: "I’d Whoop That Ass 10 Times Out of 10"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

Matt Riddle Takes Fresh Shot at Goldberg: "I’d Whoop That Ass 10 Times Out of 10"

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has long been vocal about his criticism of Goldberg’s wrestling style, famously calling him "the worst wrestler in the business."

Riddle's issues with Goldberg were most apparent after the WWE Hall of Famer's 2019 match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Riddle was highly critical of Goldberg’s performance, which led to tension between the two. Although they appeared to have moved past their differences in recent years, Riddle has once again taken a shot at Goldberg.

During an appearance on the Going Ringside podcast, Riddle did not hold back when addressing the wrestling veteran:

"Dude, Willie G is how I like to refer to him. Willie G, you’re in your f mansion in Texas. You’re in your mansion in Texas, and your bank account is definitely way bigger than mine, especially now since I’ve been fired. But let’s be real, bro—at the end of the day, I’d whoop that ass 10 times out of 10, maybe even 11 times out of 10. You know it, your kids know it, your family knows it, the universe knows it."

Riddle’s comments reignite his long-standing grudge with Goldberg, showing that despite their past attempts to bury the hatchet, tensions may still linger.


Tags: #wwe #goldberg #matt riddle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π