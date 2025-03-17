WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pat McAfee Absent from WWE Raw Commentary in Brussels – Here’s Who Will Replace Him

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

WWE fans should not anticipate hearing Pat McAfee on commentary for tonight’s episode of Raw, which will be broadcast from Brussels, Belgium.

The event is set to feature several major developments, including John Cena’s highly anticipated return—his first appearance since his recent heel turn. Cody Rhodes is also confirmed to be in attendance, setting the stage for a face-to-face moment with his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

The night’s action will include an Intercontinental Championship match, as Bron Breakker defends his title against Finn Balor. Additionally, a No Disqualification match between Penta and Ludwig Kaiser is on the card. Jey Uso will go head-to-head with Austin Theory, while Ivy Nile takes on Dakota Kai in the women’s division.

Adding to the high-stakes atmosphere, Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair will put pen to paper in their WrestleMania contract signing. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is also scheduled to make an appearance.

According to PWInsider.com, Corey Graves has traveled to Belgium and will be handling commentary duties alongside Michael Cole for the event. WWE is currently taping the next three weeks of Raw from its European tour.

Tags: #wwe #raw #pat mcafee #netflix #brussels #belgium

