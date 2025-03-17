Matt Riddle Reveals His Toughest WWE Opponent and Most Difficult Co-Workers

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Matt Riddle recently shared his thoughts on several former WWE colleagues during an interview with Going Ringside, which was released on Monday.

When discussing his toughest opponent in WWE, Riddle singled out Sheamus as the hardest hitter but admitted that working with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens was more challenging.

“Hardest opponent in the ring, I would have to say Sheamus,” Riddle stated. “Sheamus is easy to work with, hits really hard.”

He then elaborated on his difficulties working with Zayn and Owens.

“But then when I think about who’s harder to maybe work with, I would have to say Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens because they’re just—it’s hard to put a complete sentence together with those guys, if you know what I’m saying,” Riddle said.

“They were difficult. Sheamus hits you hard, but it’s easy to put together.”

During the interview, Riddle also commented on Bill Goldberg, whom he referred to as “Willy G.”

“William, Willie G is how I like to refer to him. Willie G, I hope everything’s good,” Riddle continued. “You’re in your mansion in Texas, your bank account is definitely way bigger than mine, especially now since I’ve been fired. But let’s be real, bro, at the end of the day, I’d whoop that ass 10 times out of 10, maybe even 11 times out of 10. You know it, your kids know it, your family knows it, the universe knows it.”

Riddle also addressed speculation regarding Vince McMahon potentially starting a new wrestling company.

“Through the grapevine I’ve heard Vince might have another company,” he said.

When asked if he would be open to working with McMahon again, Riddle responded, “Oh, I’m interested in anybody, bro. I’m an independent contractor. Unlike when I was under contract with WWE, I can actually work anywhere and wherever I want, when I want, for how much money I want.”

Rumors of McMahon launching a wrestling promotion began circulating last month following comments made by Conrad Thompson and Eric Bischoff on the 83 Weeks podcast. Thompson claimed he had heard that McMahon had met with pro wrestling camera operators and that Fox might be involved in the project. However, Fox later denied any involvement in a statement to The Athletic.

“There is a report that Vince McMahon might start a wrestling company with Fox as a partner. If McMahon is planning that or not, I don’t know, but the Fox part is not true, according to a network spokesman,” wrote The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

In October, PWInsider reported that while McMahon is working on launching an entertainment company, he has no plans to start a wrestling promotion or compete with WWE.

Riddle’s full Going Ringside interview is available below.