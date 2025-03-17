Scorpio Sky Still Waiting for AEW Return Despite No Injury

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Scorpio Sky has been largely absent from AEW television due to the company's extensive roster, which often results in some talent being underutilized.

During his time in AEW, Sky captured the AEW TNT Championship twice and made history as one of the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Frankie Kazarian. As a member of SoCal Uncensored (SCU) with Kazarian and Christopher Daniels, he played a key role in AEW’s early tag team division.

Following his SCU tenure, Sky transitioned into a new partnership with Ethan Page, forming the "Men of the Year" under the guidance of Dan Lambert. However, his appearances on AEW programming have been sparse since 2023.

Sky’s last match for AEW/ROH took place in September 2023, and since then, he has only competed in a handful of independent wrestling events, including House of Lucha’s Nothing 2 Lose in mid-September.

According to Fightful Select, when asked about Sky’s current status, Sean Ross Sapp clarified that he is "not injured, just waiting to be used."