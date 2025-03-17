WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Independent Wrestler Vince Steele Passes Away at 39

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

Independent wrestler Vince Steele, known as "The Jurassic Juggernaut," has passed away at the age of 39.

Coastal Championship Wrestling confirmed the news on social media, stating:

“We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of ‘The Jurassic Juggernaut’ Vince Steele. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. Rest In Peace, big man. You will forever be missed.”

According to PWInsider, Steele was performing for Brii Combination Wrestling in New Jersey during a four-way bout when a medical emergency occurred.

Cauliflower Alley Club also shared their condolences, writing:

“The wrestling world was hit with sad news as independent wrestler Vince Steele, known as ‘The Jurassic Juggernaut,’ tragically passed away earlier today. The CAC extends our sincerest condolences to his friends, family, and fans around the country. Mr. Steele was 39 years old.”

Steele had been active in professional wrestling since 2004, competing in various promotions, including BCW, ACE, SWA, BTW, and CWA in recent years.

WrestlingNewsSource.com also extends its condolences to Steele’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.


Tags: #vince steele #the jurassic juggernaut #bcw #ace #swa #btw #cwa

