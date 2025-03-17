John Cena and Cody Rhodes Set for Explosive Confrontation on WWE Raw Tonight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The journey to WrestleMania 41 intensifies today as WWE Raw broadcasts live from the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium, at a special start time of 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT on Netflix.

Scheduled for today's event:

⚡Seth Rollins Addresses the WWE Universe: Following a tumultuous encounter with Roman Reigns last week, Seth Rollins is set to speak his mind on recent events.

⚡Singles Match – Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile: In a highly anticipated rematch, Dakota Kai faces Ivy Nile. Their previous encounter saw Kai emerge victorious, but Nile is determined to even the score.

⚡Singles Match – Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory: After defeating Grayson Waller last week, Jey Uso takes on Austin Theory. Uso must remain vigilant, as World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has been targeting him post-matches.

⚡No Holds Barred Match – Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser: The intense rivalry between Penta and Ludwig Kaiser reaches its climax in a No Holds Barred match, promising an all-out brawl without restrictions.

⚡WrestleMania 41 Contract Signing – IYO SKY and Bianca Belair: Women's World Champion IYO SKY and challenger Bianca Belair will officially sign the contract for their title match at WrestleMania 41.

⚡Intercontinental Championship Match – Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Bálor: Bron Breakker defends his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Bálor, who seeks to dethrone the champion and claim the title.

⚡Face-to-Face – John Cena and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes: For the first time since John Cena's shocking attack on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, both superstars will be under the same roof, setting the stage for a potential confrontation.