WWE Eyes San Diego for 2025 Survivor Series, Breaking Cold-Weather Tradition

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is reportedly considering San Diego, California, as the host city for the 2025 Survivor Series event. This marks a potential departure from the recent trend of hosting the event in colder climates such as Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and Vancouver. If finalized, it would be the first time since 2018 that Survivor Series is held in a warm-weather city, with Los Angeles being the last.

According to internal discussions, San Diego has been listed as a potential location for quite some time. While the event has traditionally taken place over Thanksgiving weekend in recent years, an official date for this year's Survivor Series has yet to be announced.

The choice of San Diego could provide a unique backdrop for the event, potentially offering an outdoor venue experience.