WWE Eyes San Diego for 2025 Survivor Series, Breaking Cold-Weather Tradition

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

WWE is reportedly considering San Diego, California, as the host city for the 2025 Survivor Series event. This marks a potential departure from the recent trend of hosting the event in colder climates such as Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and Vancouver. If finalized, it would be the first time since 2018 that Survivor Series is held in a warm-weather city, with Los Angeles being the last.

According to internal discussions, San Diego has been listed as a potential location for quite some time. While the event has traditionally taken place over Thanksgiving weekend in recent years, an official date for this year's Survivor Series has yet to be announced.

The choice of San Diego could provide a unique backdrop for the event, potentially offering an outdoor venue experience.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Returning for WrestleMania Weekend Event

Steve Austin is set to make an appearance during WrestleMania Weekend in Las Vegas. Fanatics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 16, 2025 02:08PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #survivor series #wargames #san diego

