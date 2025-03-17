WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mustafa Ali Battled Through Injury to Win at TNA Sacrifice

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2025

TNA Sacrifice delivered an unforgettable showdown, with Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana stealing the spotlight in a match that took an unexpected turn.

The Friday night TNA+ special was headlined by a chaotic 10-man tag team steel cage match. During the contest, Ali reportedly suffered a dislocated jaw but showed remarkable resilience by resetting it mid-match and pushing through to secure the victory.

Despite the injury, sources confirm that Ali will not miss any scheduled appearances. The match has been widely praised as the highlight of the night, and we extend our best wishes for his swift recovery.

