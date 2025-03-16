WWE Road to Wrestlemania Live Results From Dortmund, Germany 3/15

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 16, 2025

WWE continued its "Road to WrestleMania" overseas tour with a live event at Westfalenhallen in Dortmund, Germany, on Saturday, March 16. The non-televised show featured a steel cage main event and several high-profile matchups.

Below are the results from the event:

⚡Steel Cage Match for the WWE World Championship: GUNTHER defeated AJ Styles to retain his title.

⚡Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio: "Main Event" Jey Uso picked up the victory.

⚡Penta vs. Chad Gable: Penta secured a win over Gable.

⚡Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan and later delivered a Riptide to Raquel Rodriguez.

⚡Tag Team Match: The Motor City Machine Guns overcame DIY in tag team action.

⚡Ludwig Kaiser vs. Austin Theory: Kaiser defeated Theory, who was accompanied by Grayson Waller.

⚡WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria retained her title against Zoey Stark.

⚡WWE United States Championship: LA Knight successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening match.