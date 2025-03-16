WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Road to Wrestlemania Live Results From Dortmund, Germany 3/15

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 16, 2025

WWE continued its "Road to WrestleMania" overseas tour with a live event at Westfalenhallen in Dortmund, Germany, on Saturday, March 16. The non-televised show featured a steel cage main event and several high-profile matchups.

Below are the results from the event:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE World Championship: GUNTHER defeated AJ Styles to retain his title.

Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio: "Main Event" Jey Uso picked up the victory.

Penta vs. Chad Gable: Penta secured a win over Gable.

Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan and later delivered a Riptide to Raquel Rodriguez.

Tag Team Match: The Motor City Machine Guns overcame DIY in tag team action.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Austin Theory: Kaiser defeated Theory, who was accompanied by Grayson Waller.

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria retained her title against Zoey Stark.

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening match.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Returning for WrestleMania Weekend Event

Steve Austin is set to make an appearance during WrestleMania Weekend in Las Vegas. Fanatics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 16, 2025 02:08PM

 


