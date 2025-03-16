"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Returning for WrestleMania Weekend Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Steve Austin is set to make an appearance during WrestleMania Weekend in Las Vegas.

Fanatics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will be part of WWE World on April 19 and 20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The news was fittingly revealed on 3:16 Day, the unofficial holiday celebrating Austin.

Fanatics Events shared the announcement on social media, writing:

“OH HELL YEAH! It’s only fitting we drop this announcement today.

‘STONE COLD’ STEVE AUSTIN is headed to WWE World this April 19 & 20. Tickets to purchase autographs and photo ops will be on sale Tuesday at 11 AM ET.

Don't forget, a valid WWE World admission ticket is…”

Austin has not participated in a WrestleMania event since his in-ring return against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. The following year, he had discussions with WWE about competing at WrestleMania 39 but ultimately decided he did not have enough time to get in ring shape. At the time, he was also focused on filming his series, Stone Cold Takes on America.

He was also absent from WrestleMania 40 last year, though he later revealed that a deal for him to appear was nearly finalized.

“It was close,” Austin told Adrian Hernandez. “And they certainly reached out to me and we had conversations, but my wife and I had some things going on that I didn’t need to go to Philly at that time.”

According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had initially planned for Austin to take out The Rock in the final moments of last year’s show. However, the two sides were unable to reach a financial agreement.

While it remains to be seen whether Austin will be involved in WrestleMania 41, his upcoming WWE World appearance ensures fans will get a chance to see the Texas Rattlesnake in action—at least outside the ring.