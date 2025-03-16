Ezekiel Jackson Returns to Wrestling After Nearly a Decade

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

After nearly a decade away from professional wrestling, former WWE Intercontinental and ECW Champion Ezekiel Jackson made a notable return to the ring at Fortitude Wrestling Entertainment's (FWE) Full Throttle event in Cary, North Carolina.

Jackson's wrestling career began in 2007 when he signed with WWE, initially performing under the name Rycklon in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). He made his main roster debut in 2008 as The Brian Kendrick's bodyguard on the ECW brand. Notably, he became the final ECW Champion before the title's retirement and later joined The Corre, a faction that evolved from The Nexus. During his tenure, Jackson also captured the Intercontinental Championship before parting ways with WWE in 2014.

Following his WWE departure, Jackson had brief stints in TNA and Lucha Underground. He then transitioned to training aspiring wrestlers by establishing Bryckhouse Pro Wrestling. In recent months, Jackson hinted at a comeback, expressing a desire to conclude his wrestling career on his own terms. He stated, "I continue asking myself if I ended my career the way I wanted. And for the most part, I did not. So I have always had that little bit of chip on my shoulder as to I want to end this the way I want to."

At FWE Full Throttle, Jackson competed in a Triple Threat Match against Psycho Boy Fodder and Sylvain for the FWE Heavyweight Championship. While the match outcome remains undisclosed, Jackson's return has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Reflecting on his comeback, Jackson shared, "I am looking forward to doing what I love. I have always loved professional wrestling... So here we are. New year, 2025. I am ready for this. Ready to have some fun."

As of now, it is unclear whether this appearance marks a one-time event or the beginning of a more extended return to in-ring competition for Jackson. Fans and colleagues will undoubtedly be watching closely to see what the future holds for the "Personification of Domination."