Josh Alexander Shakes Up Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling with Surprise Appearance

Josh Alexander made a surprise appearance at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Mayhem Night 2 in Windsor this past Saturday.

During the closing moments of the main event, The Jet Setters—KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight—were on the verge of defeating The Kingdom’s Mike Bennett and Matt Taven when Blake Christian and Sheldon Jean interfered. Before the attack could escalate, Alexander stormed the ring to even the odds.

Following the match, Alexander grabbed a microphone and addressed the crowd, confirming that he will return to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling in May for Northern Uprising. The event will take place at the Mattamy Athletic Center in Toronto, which sits on the historic grounds of the former Maple Leaf Gardens.

“I’m all Canadian, and I’m all about making history,” Alexander declared. “And we’re stepping foot into a historic Canadian building May 10. So, if you want to see Josh Alexander maybe come to the Mattamy (Athletic) Center, or I’ll just call it Maple Leaf Gardens, on May 10 for MLP!”

Alexander recently wrapped up his tenure with TNA Wrestling and is widely expected to sign with AEW in the near future. This weekend’s Maple Leaf Pro events in Windsor also featured appearances from AEW talent, including Serena Deeb, QT Marshall, and Billy Gunn.

Replays of Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem: Night 1 and Night 2 are available on Triller TV.