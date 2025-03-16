Full ROH TV Spoilers from Las Vegas – Champions in Action!

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Ring of Honor (ROH) held a series of tapings for upcoming episodes of ROH TV on HonorClub on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, before and after AEW Collision.

Pre-Collision Matches:

⚡Dark Panther vs. Okumura: Dark Panther secured a victory over Okumura with a small package pinfall.

⚡The Sons of Texas & Willie Mack vs. MxM Collection & Johnny TV: The team of ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, alongside Willie Mack, defeated MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) and Johnny TV. Post-match, the losing team attacked the winners, isolating Mack and making off with one of the ROH Tag Team title belts.

Post-Collision Matches:

⚡Athena & Diamante vs. Jordan Blu & Mazarati: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena teamed up with Diamante to overcome Jordan Blu and Mazarati.

⚡Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno: The Premier Athletes, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, emerged victorious against Dark Order members Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno.

⚡Queen Aminata vs. Viva Van: Queen Aminata defeated Viva Van in singles competition.

⚡Beast Mortos & Dralistico vs. The Parea: The duo of Beast Mortos and Dralistico secured a win over The Parea, consisting of Gabriel Aeros and Eli Theseus.

⚡Atlantis Jr., Fuego & Titan vs. Volador Jr., Rugido & Bárbaro Cavernario: The trio of Atlantis Jr., Fuego, and Titan triumphed over Volador Jr., Rugido, and Bárbaro Cavernario in a six-man tag team match.

Additionally, two matches were taped earlier in the week before AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California:

⚡La Catalina vs. Viva Van: La Catalina picked up a victory over Viva Van.

⚡Mascara Dorada, Titan & Templario vs. Rocky Romero, Volador Jr. & Kevin Knight: Mascara Dorada, Titan, and Templario secured the win over Rocky Romero, Volador Jr., and Kevin Knight.

It was also announced that on this Thursday’s HonorClub episode, ROH Men’s Television Champion Komander will defend his title against Dark Panther, a match that was previously taped in Sacramento, California.