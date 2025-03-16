TNT Title Match & Heated Tag Team Battle Set for Next Week’s AEW Collision

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Two matches have been confirmed for next week's special editions of AEW Collision, which will be split into two one-hour broadcasts due to scheduling adjustments.

On Collision Slam Dunk Saturday, Daniel Garcia will put the TNT Championship on the line against Adam Cole in a high-stakes match where everyone is banned from ringside. This comes after their previous encounter ended in a no contest. Last week, Cole confronted Garcia and demanded a rematch but wanted to evaluate the champion's performance against Lee Moriarty first. Garcia went on to defeat Moriarty in the main event to retain his title, setting the stage for this rematch.

Meanwhile, on Collision Slam Dunk Sunday, Hologram & Komander will square off against LFI’s Dralistico & The Beast Mortos. Komander and Hologram have been targeted by LFI in recent weeks, with multiple ambushes fueling their growing rivalry. During a vignette on Collision, Alex Abrahantes issued a challenge on behalf of the Lucha duo, setting up this tag team battle.

Next week’s AEW Collision episodes will air coast-to-coast at 11 PM ET, immediately following coverage of the second round of the NCAA Men’s March Madness Tournament.

AEW Collision Slam Dunk Lineup

Saturday:

TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole (Everyone banned from ringside)

Sunday:

Hologram & Komander vs. LFI (Dralistico & The Beast Mortos)