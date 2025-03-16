Kenny Omega’s Next Challenger to Be Determined in High-Stakes AEW Dynamite Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The next challenger for Kenny Omega’s AEW International Championship will be decided this Wednesday.

On AEW Collision, Ricochet and Mark Davis secured their spots in the upcoming four-way eliminator match by winning their respective qualifying bouts. They will now face Orange Cassidy and Speedball Mike Bailey on Dynamite, with the winner earning a title shot against Omega at AEW Dynasty on April 21.

Ricochet opened the night by pinning Katsuyori Shibata, capitalizing on a missed penalty kick and using the ropes for leverage to secure the win. Later in the show, Mark Davis defeated Mark Briscoe with outside interference from Lance Archer and Brian Cage. Archer distracted the referee while Cage knocked Briscoe off the top rope, allowing Davis to hit a piledriver for the victory.

Additionally, a new match was set for Dynamite, pitting Megan Bayne against Kris Statlander. Bayne continued her dominance on Collision, interrupting a promo by Thunder Rosa and attacking her. Despite the ambush, Rosa insisted on competing against Bayne later that night but ultimately fell short.

Here is the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite on March 19:

- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Cope – Street Fight

- AEW International Title Eliminator Four-Way: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet

- Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander

- Mercedes Moné vs. Billie Starkz