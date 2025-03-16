Could UFC Be Netflix’s Next Big Sports Deal? Speculation Grows

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

UFC is currently under contract with ESPN+, where Fight Night events are included with a subscription, but Pay-Per-View (PPV) events require an additional purchase. However, UFC 313 faced widespread streaming issues, preventing many fans from watching after paying, leading to heavy criticism toward ESPN+.

UFC President Dana White expressed his frustration, pointing out recurring issues with the platform. With UFC’s ESPN+ contract expiring in April, speculation is growing about a potential move to Netflix.

TKO Group, which owns both UFC and WWE, already secured a major deal for WWE Raw to stream live on Netflix in the U.S. starting in 2025, with international Netflix subscribers getting access to all WWE content, including PPVs, at no extra cost. A similar arrangement for UFC is now being considered.

Journalist Eric Richter, speaking on the ‘Against The Cage’ podcast, highlighted UFC’s dissatisfaction with ESPN+ over technology concerns and declining PPV numbers. Fighters also suffer, as lower PPV sales impact their earnings from PPV points.

With UFC exploring new broadcast partners, Netflix is seen as a prime contender. Though UFC traditionally relies on the PPV model, TKO President Mark Shapiro is open to adapting. If a deal materializes, UFC events—including PPVs—could be included in Netflix subscriptions, similar to WWE and the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

Negotiations will unfold as UFC’s ESPN+ deal nears its end in April.