Cora Jade Reflects on Full-Circle Moment After TNA Sacrifice Title Match

At TNA Wrestling’s Sacrifice pay-per-view, Cora Jade challenged Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship, aiming to become the first active WWE Superstar to win TNA gold. Despite a strong effort, Slamovich emerged victorious.

Reflecting on the moment, Jade shared on X how competing at Sacrifice was a full-circle experience. She revealed that her first live wrestling event was a TNA show, where she met then-Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne. Now, 15 years later, she wrestled for the same title, calling it proof that "life is cool & I love wrestling."

Jade’s appearance was part of WWE and TNA’s multi-year partnership, which has seen stars like Joe Hendry, Oba Femi, Moose, The Rascalz, Jordynne Grace, and the No Quarter Catch Crew cross over. The collaboration also led to The Hardyz defending their TNA World Tag Team Titles at WWE NXT Roadblock against Fraxiom, teasing a possible shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Back in NXT, Jade remains a rising force in the women’s division. While she fell short at Sacrifice, her quest for championship gold—whether in WWE NXT or beyond—is far from over.