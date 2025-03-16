Cody Rhodes’ Mother Calls John Cena an “Ahole” After Heel Turn**

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena stunned the wrestling world by turning heel and aligning with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto. His shocking betrayal left fans reeling, including Cody Rhodes' mother, Michelle Runnels.

Speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Mama Rhodes shared her disbelief over Cena’s actions at the Rogers Centre.

“I was just shocked. Completely shocked. I would have never, never thought that was going to happen. I mean, he was a friend of Cody’s, and, of course, Dusty knew him.”

While she would not call Cena a family friend, Michelle noted he had always shown respect to the Rhodes family. However, after this betrayal, she had strong words for Cena.

“I would say, ‘John, you should be ashamed of yourself. You had a beautiful career. Everybody loved you and now you’re just an a**hole!’”

With his Elimination Chamber victory, Cena has earned a shot at Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. He is set to return to WWE television on the March 17 edition of Monday Night RAW, where fans await his explanation. With Rhodes also confirmed for the show, tensions could erupt between champion and challenger once again.