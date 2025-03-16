Nikki Bella Reflects on Brief Reunion with John Cena at WWE Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena and Nikki Bella were in a relationship from 2012 to 2018, with Cena proposing to Bella at WrestleMania 33. However, their engagement ultimately ended before they could walk down the aisle. At the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the former couple briefly reunited backstage, a moment Nikki Bella reflected on in an interview with PEOPLE.

“I was in a circle talking to people. He came to (shake) everyone’s hand. He shook my hand. But the thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m like, ‘Shh, shh, He’s married, be respectful,’” Nikki recalled.

She described the brief interaction as a positive one, emphasizing that it was good for them to “break the ice.” While it was a fleeting moment, she noted there was a “good feeling” about the exchange.

At the event, Nikki made a surprise return in the Women's Royal Rumble, entering at the highly coveted number 30 spot. The former WWE Divas Champion lasted just over three minutes, eliminating Bayley before being tossed out by Nia Jax. Cena, meanwhile, was the runner-up in the Men's Royal Rumble, marking the final Rumble appearance of his legendary WWE career.

Despite their past, Cena and Nikki’s brief yet respectful interaction showcased their maturity and ability to remain civil. With Cena now focused on WrestleMania 41 and his pursuit of a record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship, Nikki has not confirmed another match, though the WWE Hall of Famer has hinted at a possible return to the ring.