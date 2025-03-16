Wendi Richter Issues Pricey Challenge to Toni Storm for AEW Showdown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Wendi Richter has expressed her willingness to step back into the ring to face AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm—if the price is right.

During a previous virtual signing, the WWE Hall of Famer exuded confidence when asked about a potential showdown with Storm.

“I’d take her on. I’d even give her the first swing. Bring it, Toni. You think you can beat me? I’d like to see it. I’m not afraid.”

Richter doubled down on her challenge in a recent conversation with Ring the Belle, making it clear that she is open to the match—provided the payday is substantial.

“I would wrestle Mike Tyson if they paid me enough. I’ll wrestle anybody. I challenge you, Toni. For $20 million. I’ll do it.”

While Richter’s remarks were made in jest, the idea of a match between the two is not new. During the post-show media scrum at AEW Worlds End, Storm named Richter as a ‘free agent’ she would like to face. Storm declared that “there is many written all over” a bout between them before sending a blunt message to Richter, stating, “I’m going to f*** you up!”

However, Storm’s immediate focus in AEW has shifted to Megan Bayne, who launched a brutal attack on the AEW Women’s World Champion during the March 12 edition of AEW Dynamite. With a title match likely looming, fans can expect Storm back in action soon, even if a dream clash with Richter remains just that—for now.