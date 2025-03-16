WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Wendi Richter Issues Pricey Challenge to Toni Storm for AEW Showdown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 16, 2025

Wendi Richter Issues Pricey Challenge to Toni Storm for AEW Showdown

Wendi Richter has expressed her willingness to step back into the ring to face AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm—if the price is right.

During a previous virtual signing, the WWE Hall of Famer exuded confidence when asked about a potential showdown with Storm.

“I’d take her on. I’d even give her the first swing. Bring it, Toni. You think you can beat me? I’d like to see it. I’m not afraid.”

Richter doubled down on her challenge in a recent conversation with Ring the Belle, making it clear that she is open to the match—provided the payday is substantial.

“I would wrestle Mike Tyson if they paid me enough. I’ll wrestle anybody. I challenge you, Toni. For $20 million. I’ll do it.”

While Richter’s remarks were made in jest, the idea of a match between the two is not new. During the post-show media scrum at AEW Worlds End, Storm named Richter as a ‘free agent’ she would like to face. Storm declared that “there is many written all over” a bout between them before sending a blunt message to Richter, stating, “I’m going to f*** you up!”

However, Storm’s immediate focus in AEW has shifted to Megan Bayne, who launched a brutal attack on the AEW Women’s World Champion during the March 12 edition of AEW Dynamite. With a title match likely looming, fans can expect Storm back in action soon, even if a dream clash with Richter remains just that—for now.


Tags: #aew #wendi richter #toni storm

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π