AEW Collision Results (March 15, 2025)

AEW Collision aired live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a night full of high-stakes action. Commentary was provided by Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness.

The show opened with short promos from Ricochet, Katsuyori Shibata, Mark Davis, Mark Briscoe, the Undisputed Kingdom, and FTR.

International Title Tournament Match: Ricochet vs. Katsuyori Shibata

The match began with a lock-up before Shibata targeted Ricochet’s leg. Ricochet engaged with the crowd before hitting a shoulder tackle on Shibata. Shibata absorbed the impact, inviting Ricochet to strike him. Ricochet took control with a springboard clothesline, sending Shibata to the outside. On the floor, Ricochet rammed Shibata into the barricade before rolling him back into the ring and landing a standing moonsault for a near fall.

Back from commercial, the two exchanged stiff strikes. Ricochet attempted to mock Shibata, but the veteran countered with a butterfly suplex. Ricochet responded with a flurry of suplexes but failed to keep Shibata down. The match saw multiple reversals until Ricochet managed to secure a controversial victory by pinning Shibata with his feet on the ropes.

Winner and Advancing in the Tournament: Ricochet

Backstage, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Mark Davis attacked several competitors ahead of their match.

Toni Storm Addresses Megan Bayne

Toni Storm, accompanied by Luther, delivered a Vegas-themed promo, throwing innuendos while issuing a challenge to Megan Bayne.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Griff Garrison (w/ Preston Vance & Jacked Jameson)

Garrison had little chance as Hobbs dominated, finishing him off with a spinebuster.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

After the match, Vance and Jameson surrounded the ring, prompting The Outrunners to rush in and even the odds.

Thunder Rosa Interview Interrupted

Lexi Nair interviewed Thunder Rosa, who called out Megan Bayne for disrespecting the business. Bayne ambushed Rosa mid-interview, leaving her laid out.

International Title Tournament Match: Mark Davis vs. Mark Briscoe

A hard-hitting battle ensued as both men traded heavy blows. Briscoe’s relentless offense was countered by Davis’ strength. Briscoe attempted the Jay Driller, but Davis countered with a snap piledriver. Lance Archer distracted the referee, allowing Brian Cage to interfere, leading to Davis hitting the Coriolis Piledriver for the win.

Winner and Advancing in the Tournament: Mark Davis

Lance Archer & Brian Cage vs. Local Competitors

Archer and Cage demolished four competitors, winning via a double-team chokeslam.

Winners: Lance Archer & Brian Cage

Post-match, Briscoe attempted to fight them off with a chair, but the numbers were too much until Powerhouse Hobbs arrived. A brawl erupted, spilling into the backstage area.

Swerve Strickland Addresses the AEW World Title Scene

Swerve Strickland, without Prince Nana, declared himself the rightful challenger. He promised to defeat either Jon Moxley or Adam Copeland and solidify his place at the top. Moxley then ambushed Swerve with a crowbar and delivered a curb stomp, vowing to destroy both Swerve and Copeland.

Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne

Rosa started aggressively, but Bayne's power overwhelmed her. The fight spilled outside, where Bayne hit an F5 on the stage before tossing Rosa back into the ring and hitting another F5 for the win.

Winner: Megan Bayne

After the match, Toni Storm attempted to save Rosa, but Bayne laid her out with an F5 as well.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) w/ Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong w/ Adam Cole

A technical battle unfolded with momentum shifting multiple times. Both teams displayed impeccable chemistry. As the match neared its conclusion, Strong and O’Reilly attempted a high-low combination, but FTR countered, hitting Strong with the Shatter Machine for the win.

Winners: FTR

Post-match, Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia had a tense exchange with FTR, but ultimately, Cole extended a handshake to Garcia, which he accepted. O’Reilly and Strong also offered handshakes, but FTR walked away.

AEW Collision wrapped up with several rivalries intensifying as the road to the International Title Tournament and AEW Championship picture continues.