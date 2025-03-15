Tyler Breeze Eyes Return to Televised Wrestling​

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

​In a recent appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, Tyler Breeze, 37, expressed his desire to return to televised wrestling. Breeze, who was released from WWE in 2021, has remained active on the independent circuit and has taken on roles as a coach and writer for NXT. He stated, "I want to be back on TV wrestling. So wherever that happens to be, I would like to continue to wrestle because I am still able to, and I do not see why I am not doing it. So I would like to do that. That is probably my immediate goal—to be back on TV wrestling." ​

Breeze also expressed interest in reuniting with his former tag team partner, Fandango—now known as JDC—in TNA Wrestling. He mentioned the prospect of facing The Hardys, saying, "I think it would be cool to team back up with Dango in TNA and go against The Hardys. I have been in WWE with Jeff and Matt, but I have never wrestled them ever. So I think a tag with Dango against The Hardys would be cool." ​I

Additionally, Breeze highlighted several other wrestlers he is eager to compete against, including Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints, Dalton Castle, Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC. Reflecting on his past encounters, he noted, "I worked with Neville a bunch, and he was awesome." ​

Breeze trained under Lance Storm at the Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary before signing with WWE in 2010. He debuted as Tyler Breeze in 2013, joined the main roster in 2015, and formed Breezeango with Fandango in 2016. The duo moved to NXT in 2019, winning the NXT Tag Team Championship the following year. In 2019, Breeze co-founded Flatbacks Wrestling School with Shawn Spears. He was released in May 2021 alongside Fandango and other WWE stars.