AEW Collision Preview For Las Vegas Tonight

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to deliver another thrilling episode of AEW Collision tonight at 8/7c on TNT and MAX. Broadcasting live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, the event promises an action-packed lineup. The scheduled matches for the March 15, 2025 episode include:

⚡Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Rosa: A highly anticipated singles match between two formidable competitors.

⚡FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong): A tag team showdown featuring top-tier teams.

⚡AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament Matches:

⚡Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis: A tournament bout with championship implications.

⚡Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet: Another high-stakes tournament match.