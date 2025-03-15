Malakai Black’s WWE Return Date Reportedly Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, concluded his tenure with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) last month following the expiration of his contract. Speculation about his return to WWE has been fueled by recent developments.

According to reports, WWE is preparing for Black's imminent return, with plans indicating he may appear on the April 25th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the first show after WrestleMania 41. During the March 14 episode of SmackDown, a cryptic vignette aired featuring the number "4" prominently displayed, leading many fans to believe it was a teaser for Black's return.

With Triple H now overseeing WWE's creative direction, there is optimism that Black will receive the significant push that eluded him during his previous stint with the company. Additionally, his wife, Zelina Vega, is currently a member of the SmackDown roster, making his potential assignment to the blue brand a logical move.

Fans eagerly await Black's return, hoping he will finally have the platform to showcase his talents fully. His unique in-ring style and compelling character work have the potential to make a substantial impact upon his WWE comeback.