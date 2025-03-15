TNA Sacrifice Results (March 14, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Inside a sold-out arena, Ryan Nemeth's theme music hit. He came out and took the microphone. "My big brother returns tonight!"

Street Fight: Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander) vs. Sami Callihan

Sami set up a trash can in the corner but ended up running into it when Mance dodged. A trash can lid sent Sami outside, followed by another shot to the back. Mance grabbed a chain and attempted to hang Sami, but Sami fought back with a trash can lid before powerbombing Mance through a table. Sami pulled out a Sacrifice poster and delivered a painful papercut to Mance’s mouth. He then attempted a piledriver onto a trash can, but Mance countered with a backdrop. The two exchanged punches before Mance was sent into a folding chair. Steph feigned shock, but it was clear it took more to truly surprise her.

Sami introduced a staple gun, prompting Steph to give Mance one as well. Both wrestlers took turns stapling each other’s heads. The crowd erupted into chants as Mance landed a staple to Sami’s lower region before targeting his hand. Sami retaliated by stapling Mance’s tongue to the turnbuckle pad. After a DVD onto a steel chair, Sami only got a two-count. Mance hit a clothesline, and Steph handed him a screwdriver. After licking it, he attempted to drive it into Sami’s skull, but Sami blocked and bit Mance before delivering a Stunner for a near fall. Sami grabbed the screwdriver, but Steph threw powder in his face, leading to a running knee and the three-count victory for Mance.

Winner: Mance Warner (via pinfall)

Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

McKenzie Mitchell introduced Krystall Poppin, who performed Tessa Blanchard’s entrance. Lei Ying Lee, formerly known as Xia Li, faced off against the former “future of the business” in Tessa. Tessa started aggressively, stomping Lei in the corner. Lei fought back with punches and a German suplex. After a back-and-forth exchange, Tessa delivered a slingshot splash and continued her offense with boots and a rear chinlock.

Lei mounted a comeback with a dropkick and a spinning torture rack into a TKO for a near fall. Tessa fought back, hitting a cutter and following up with the Magnum from the top rope to secure the win.

Winner: Tessa Blanchard (via pinfall)

Backstage Segment

Gia Miller spoke with several babyfaces ahead of their matches. Jeff Hardy declared his intention to become the next X-Division Champion. Nic Nemeth expressed his excitement about being back and promised to prove who was the best inside the cage. Elijah anticipated a war, while Leon Salter aimed to prove he belonged. Matt Hardy called their team an “all-star lineup” and promised to delete the opposition. Joe Hendry said they would be victorious, leaving everyone chanting, “We Believe.”

Ryan Nemeth later appeared to argue with Gia.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

Contested under lucha rules, the match quickly devolved into chaos. Ace and Wes Lee started, with Ace gaining an early advantage. The action spilled outside, leading to high-flying dives and counters. Frequent tags and tandem maneuvers kept the momentum shifting. Eventually, Wes found himself isolated, taking a Lightning Spiral and the Fold before Wentz delivered a Spiral Tap to seal the victory.

Winners: The Rascalz & Ace Austin (via pinfall)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

Kazarian placed the Call Your Shot trophy in front of Eric Young, who was on commentary. The match saw Kazarian hit a Perfectplex for two before Maclin responded with a series of clotheslines and an Olympic Slam. Maclin set up a Tree of Woe, followed by a crossbody in the corner.

Kazarian attempted Fade to Black from the top rope, but Maclin countered. Kaz locked in a double-arm cross submission, but Maclin escaped. The action spilled outside, where Eric Young pointed out brass knuckles Kazarian had found. Young struck Kazarian, allowing Maclin to hit KIA for the win.

Winner: Steve Maclin (via pinfall)

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Dani Luna & Jody Threat (c) vs. Ash & Heather by Elegance & the Personal Concierge

Spitfire vowed to take care of their challengers one last time. The Concierge’s introduction was met with boos. Ash and Dani started, trading holds. The action escalated as both teams executed fast-paced offense.

Spitfire seemed in control until the Concierge interfered. A submission into a top-rope double stomp led to Ash & Heather, along with the Concierge, capturing the titles. After the match, NXT’s Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend confronted the new champions.

Winners and NEW TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions: Ash & Heather by Elegance & the Personal Concierge (via pinfall)

Mustafa Ali (w/ Jason Hotch, John Skyler & Tasha Steelz) vs. Mike Santana

Mike Santana, entering in a low-rider and an Eddie Guerrero t-shirt, received a warm welcome. The match started with Santana delivering an aggressive offense. Ali countered with a 450 splash to the floor.

A distraction from Tasha Steelz allowed Ali to steal the win by using the ropes for leverage.

Winner: Mustafa Ali (via pinfall)

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Cora Jade

Cora attacked Masha before the bell but quickly found herself on the defensive. She targeted Masha’s shoulder, using the ringpost and multiple kicks. A Destroyer on the apron led to a near fall.

Masha fought back, exchanging strikes before delivering the Requiem piledriver for the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich (via pinfall)

TNA X-Division Championship Ladder Match: Moose vs. Jeff Hardy

The match featured multiple high-risk spots, including Jeff crashing through Moose with a Swanton Bomb off a ladder. Alisha interfered with a kendo stick, allowing Moose to capitalize with a spear and retrieve the championship.

Winner: Moose (via retrieval of X-Division Championship)

Backstage Segment

Mike Santana confronted Santino Marella, demanding a rematch with Mustafa Ali. Santino granted it, banning The Great Hands and Tasha Steelz from ringside.

Steel Cage 10-Man Tag Team Match: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater & Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, Eddie & Orlando Colon

War Games-style rules applied, with teams entering at intervals. The match saw a brutal exchange of moves, culminating in JDC being pinned after taking a Twist of Fate with a chair around his neck.

Post-match, Nic Nemeth shockingly turned on Matt Hardy, attacking him with a chair while Ryan Nemeth locked the cage. The show ended with Nic raking Matt’s bloody face against the steel.

Winners: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater & Nic Nemeth (via pinfall)