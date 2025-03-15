Lilian Garcia Ends Full-Time SmackDown Role, Announces New WWE Plans

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Lilian Garcia has announced that her full-time tenure as the SmackDown ring announcer has come to an end. Taking to Instagram, she confirmed that Friday’s episode marked her final appearance in the role. However, she will continue to work with WWE as the announcer for all Saturday Night’s Main Event shows moving forward.

Garcia originally made her return to WWE in October 2024, replacing Samantha Irvin as the Raw ring announcer before transitioning to SmackDown in January 2025. In her Instagram post, she shared the following message:

“🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Just finished announcing SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain and it was absolutely incredible!! Gracias por todo el amor España! ❤️ But now I have some news that this was my last show as the full-time SmackDown announcer. A new era is upon us BUT I will still be with the company as I will be announcing for all @wwe Saturday Night’s Main Event shows on @nbc & @peacock, singing at certain special events, AND currently working on other show ideas with WWE! 😉 WWE is my home so stay tuned as a new chapter begins… I invite all of you to continue this journey with me as we share it together!! 📖🤸🏼‍♀️ Bottom line, thank you and I love you dearly!!!! 💙🥰”

Garcia previously worked for WWE from 1999 to 2010, returned briefly in 2011, and later departed in 2016. Her return in 2024 marked a celebrated comeback, and while she is stepping away from full-time duties, she remains an active part of the WWE family.