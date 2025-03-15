AEW and Tony Khan Seek to Move Ryan Nemeth’s Lawsuit to Arbitration

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW and Tony Khan have initiated legal proceedings, filing a petition in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, seeking to move Ryan Nemeth’s lawsuit to private arbitration. Nemeth’s lawsuit, which alleges assault and breach of contract, was originally filed in Los Angeles County.

The development was first reported by Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, who detailed AEW and Khan’s argument that Nemeth’s claims should be handled through private arbitration rather than in a public court. According to the petition, Nemeth signed three contracts with AEW—dated March 1, 2021; January 17, 2022; and March 1, 2023—each containing arbitration clauses that stipulate disputes must be resolved in Duval County, Florida, under JAMS, Inc. arbitration rules.

AEW and Khan assert that Nemeth has “ignored his contractual obligations and binding authority requiring arbitration” by pursuing the lawsuit in Los Angeles County. As a result, AEW and its leadership are requesting that the federal court enforce the arbitration clause, compel Nemeth to resolve the matter through arbitration, and require him to cover the legal expenses AEW has incurred in bringing this petition forward.