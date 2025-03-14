WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Tag Team’s Absence Explained

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 14, 2025

A new backstage report has shed light on the reason a WWE tag team has been absent from television in recent weeks.

Lucien Price and Bronco Nima, collectively known as OTM, last competed on WWE NXT television on January 14. Since then, the duo has been noticeably absent, prompting speculation about their status.

According to PWInsider, Lucien Price is currently sidelined with a hand injury, which has kept both him and Bronco Nima off WWE NXT programming for the past two months. The report did not specify the exact nature or timing of the injury.

Price’s most recent in-ring appearance took place at an NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, on January 18, where he and Nima faced Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura.

In Price’s absence, Nima has remained active on NXT’s live event circuit as a singles competitor. Throughout February and March, he has wrestled several matches against Lexis King, Ridge Holland, and Joe Coffey. Notably, his bout against King was an unsuccessful challenge for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

There is currently no word on when Price is expected to be medically cleared for a return, and consequently, when OTM will be back on NXT television. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

