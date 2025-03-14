WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mysterious Luchador Teaser Airs on WWE SmackDown, Sparking Rey Fenix Debut Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 14, 2025

​During the March 14 episode of WWE SmackDown, a cryptic teaser aired featuring a masked luchador training under an orange-tinted light. The brief vignette provided no additional details, leaving fans speculating about the wrestler's identity.

Given Rey Fenix's recent release from AEW and reports of his imminent WWE debut, many believe this teaser signifies his forthcoming arrival. Notably, discussions suggest that Fenix is expected to join his brother, Penta, in WWE, potentially reforming their renowned tag team, the Lucha Brothers. While the exact timing of his debut remains uncertain, this teaser appears to be part of the promotional build-up for his introduction to the WWE Universe.​


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #rey fenix

