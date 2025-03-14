TNA Wrestling Brings Sacrifice 2025 to Texas Tonight!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
TNA Wrestling is set to make its highly anticipated pay-per-view return tonight in Texas with TNA Sacrifice 2025. The action-packed event will take place at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, and will be streaming live on TNA+. The main show kicks off at 8/7c, following a pre-show at 7/6c.
The lineup for TNA Sacrifice 2025 is stacked with high-stakes matches, including title defenses, grudge bouts, and a brutal Steel Cage Match. Here is the full card for tonight's event:
- Steel Cage Match: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater & Nic Nemeth vs. The System & The Colons
- TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Cora Jade
- TNA X-Division Championship - Ladder Match: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy
- TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship - Handicap Match: Spitfire (c) vs. Ash & Heather by Elegance & George Iceman
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz & Ace Austin
- Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee
- Street Fight: Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan
- Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin
- Pre-Show Match: First Class vs. Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr.
With championships on the line, heated rivalries coming to a head, and a massive Steel Cage Match main event, TNA Sacrifice 2025 is shaping up to be a must-watch event.
