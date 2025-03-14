TNA Wrestling Brings Sacrifice 2025 to Texas Tonight!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Wrestling is set to make its highly anticipated pay-per-view return tonight in Texas with TNA Sacrifice 2025. The action-packed event will take place at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, and will be streaming live on TNA+. The main show kicks off at 8/7c, following a pre-show at 7/6c.

The lineup for TNA Sacrifice 2025 is stacked with high-stakes matches, including title defenses, grudge bouts, and a brutal Steel Cage Match. Here is the full card for tonight's event:

- Steel Cage Match: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater & Nic Nemeth vs. The System & The Colons

- TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Cora Jade

- TNA X-Division Championship - Ladder Match: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

- TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship - Handicap Match: Spitfire (c) vs. Ash & Heather by Elegance & George Iceman

- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz & Ace Austin

- Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

- Street Fight: Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan

- Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

- Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

- Pre-Show Match: First Class vs. Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr.

With championships on the line, heated rivalries coming to a head, and a massive Steel Cage Match main event, TNA Sacrifice 2025 is shaping up to be a must-watch event.