Von Wagner (Cal Bloom) Set for First Match Since WWE Release

Former WWE star Von Wagner, now wrestling as Cal Bloom, is set to return to the ring for the first time in nearly a year. He will compete at Midwest All-Star Wrestling’s Mayhem at the Mall event this Saturday in Maplewood, Minnesota, facing Shay Diesel.

Bloom, 30, was released from WWE on April 22, 2024, after five years with the company. His last televised match saw him lose to Lexis King on NXT. Since his departure, he has yet to wrestle elsewhere.

The son of former WWE star Wayne Bloom (Beau Beverley), Bloom played college football at the University of Central Florida before signing with WWE in 2019. He debuted at an NXT house show the same year and made an early main roster appearance, losing to Sheamus on SmackDown in April 2020. Later, he wrestled R-Truth on Main Event and worked dark matches before officially debuting as Von Wagner on NXT TV in 2021.

During his NXT run, Wagner aligned with Robert Stone and had sporadic main roster appearances, including competing in a No. 1 contender’s battle royal for the Intercontinental Championship on Raw in May 2023.