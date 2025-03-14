Jeff Cobb Addresses WWE Rumors with Cryptic Tweets

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jeff Cobb has reportedly caught WWE’s attention. Following a series of losses in NJPW, Cobb hinted at uncertainty regarding his future, leading to speculation about a potential move to WWE.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is actively monitoring Cobb, with one source suggesting he is listed on the company’s internal roster, though this has not been confirmed. Meanwhile, AEW sources have dismissed any possibility of him joining their promotion. With the details of his NJPW contract unclear, a move to WWE remains a possibility.

Cobb initially addressed the speculation with a cryptic tweet, stating, “Geez guys relax! I just woke up and holy hell! Look at all these notifications! I guess I have some explaining to do. Well let me calm everyone’s nerves….. the rumors are in fact 100% TRUE. I will be eliminating Naito from the New Japan cup LIVE TODAY! So tune in to njpwworld! #NJPW #NJPWWorld #NJCup.”

He later followed up with another lighthearted message, “Ok ok ok, I made a vague post about rumors….. here’s the real scoop….. I found a bad ass sandwich shop next to the goods gym in Osaka! Very tasty!”

While Cobb has downplayed the rumors, his name remains in WWE’s orbit as speculation about his next move continues.

