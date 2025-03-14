Initial Post-WWE WrestleMania 41 Plans for Drew McIntyre Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Drew McIntyre has experienced a tumultuous year in WWE. At WrestleMania 40, he captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth "Freakin" Rollins, only to lose it moments later to Damian Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. Subsequently, McIntyre engaged in a heated feud with CM Punk, culminating in a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood in October 2024.

Looking ahead, McIntyre is expected to renew his rivalry with Priest, leading to a showdown at WrestleMania 41. According to reports, WWE initially planned for McIntyre to feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes following WrestleMania. However, these plans hinge on the outcome of Rhodes' title defense against John Cena at the event; a victory for Cena could alter McIntyre's post-WrestleMania trajectory.

McIntyre has openly expressed frustration regarding his current position, stating, "It sucks. Because I’m not in a world title match at WrestleMania." Despite this, he remains determined to deliver a compelling performance: "I’ll make sure there’s a story people are invested in and I’ll make sure the match is f*cking awesome because I’m Drew McIntyre."

Additionally, McIntyre has hinted at significant developments on the horizon, following a conversation with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He remarked, "I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber, and there’s a few things on the horizon. They’re going to be pretty big once it becomes public."

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, fans eagerly anticipate McIntyre's next moves, especially considering the potential shifts in WWE's championship landscape.