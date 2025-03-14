WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Fans React to John Cena's Dramatic Hair Change

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 14, 2025

Fans React to John Cena's Dramatic Hair Change

John Cena has undergone a transformation over the years, with fans nostalgically recalling his iconic buzz cut that defined much of his wrestling career. As he approaches his final year in WWE, many hoped he would revert to this signature hairstyle. Recent public appearances, however, suggest that Cena has chosen a different look.

Anticipation is building for Cena's upcoming WWE appearances, especially following his unexpected heel turn and alliance with The Rock. He is scheduled to appear on WWE Raw this Monday night. This event will also feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, setting the stage for a potential face-to-face confrontation between the two superstars.

In a recent video, Cena unveiled a new hairstyle, marking a departure from his traditional buzz cut. This change has sparked discussions among fans, with some expressing surprise and others showing support for his evolving style.

As Cena's farewell tour progresses, fans remain eager to see how his character and appearance will evolve during his final WWE chapter.

Matt and Jeff Hardy's WWE Update After NXT Roadblock

During the 2025 WWE NXT Roadblock event, Matt and Jeff Hardy defended their TNA tag team titles against NXT champions Fraxiom, teasing a pot [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 14, 2025 02:40PM


Tags: #wwe #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π