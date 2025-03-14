Fans React to John Cena's Dramatic Hair Change

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena has undergone a transformation over the years, with fans nostalgically recalling his iconic buzz cut that defined much of his wrestling career. As he approaches his final year in WWE, many hoped he would revert to this signature hairstyle. Recent public appearances, however, suggest that Cena has chosen a different look.

Anticipation is building for Cena's upcoming WWE appearances, especially following his unexpected heel turn and alliance with The Rock. He is scheduled to appear on WWE Raw this Monday night. This event will also feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, setting the stage for a potential face-to-face confrontation between the two superstars.

In a recent video, Cena unveiled a new hairstyle, marking a departure from his traditional buzz cut. This change has sparked discussions among fans, with some expressing surprise and others showing support for his evolving style.

As Cena's farewell tour progresses, fans remain eager to see how his character and appearance will evolve during his final WWE chapter.

JOHN CENA NO LONGER HAS HIS BALD SPOT



CODY RHODES IS SO DONE FOR 😭 pic.twitter.com/eEaq7PURAg — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 14, 2025