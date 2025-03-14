WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt and Jeff Hardy's WWE Update After NXT Roadblock

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 14, 2025

During the 2025 WWE NXT Roadblock event, Matt and Jeff Hardy defended their TNA tag team titles against NXT champions Fraxiom, teasing a potential NXT title match.

In a podcast discussion, Matt shared, “I do think we would want to run it back. As of right now, our little run with NXT is wrapped. We do have some stuff on our schedule to do with WWE a little later on down the road. Nothing specifically with NXT yet, but… Just stuff, I’m going to leave it at that right now. We have stuff lined up with WWE.” He emphasized their interest in pursuing the NXT Tag Team Championships, noting, “The Hardys would like to have that on their resume.”

Tags: #wwe #the hardys #the hardy boyz #tna #tna wrestling

