Matt and Jeff Hardy's WWE Update After NXT Roadblock

During the 2025 WWE NXT Roadblock event, Matt and Jeff Hardy defended their TNA tag team titles against NXT champions Fraxiom, teasing a potential NXT title match.

In a podcast discussion, Matt shared, “I do think we would want to run it back. As of right now, our little run with NXT is wrapped. We do have some stuff on our schedule to do with WWE a little later on down the road. Nothing specifically with NXT yet, but… Just stuff, I’m going to leave it at that right now. We have stuff lined up with WWE.” He emphasized their interest in pursuing the NXT Tag Team Championships, noting, “The Hardys would like to have that on their resume.”