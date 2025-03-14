Vice to Host Dark Side of the Ring Marathon Ahead of Season Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 14, 2025

Vice will air a marathon of previous episodes of Dark Side of the Ring in anticipation of its sixth season debut on Tuesday. The lineup includes:

8:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Bash at the Beach 2000

9:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Black Saturday – The Rise of Vince

10:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Saving Face – The Brutus Beefcake Story

11:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Chris Colt – Welcome to My Nightmare

12:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Terry Gordy – Final Flight of the Freebird

1:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Buff and The Bagwells

2:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Bam Bam Bigelow – The Beast from the East

3:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Enter Sandman – Legacy of a Hardcore Icon

4:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Chris Adams – The Gentleman and the Demon

5:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: The Ballad of ‘Earthquake’ John Tenta

6:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: The Life and Legends of Harley Race

7:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam – Johnny K-9

8:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Blood & Wire – Onita’s FMW

9:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: The World According to Marty Jannetty

10:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring SEASON SIX PREMIERE: Mick Foley – Hell in a Cell