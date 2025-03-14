WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vice to Host Dark Side of the Ring Marathon Ahead of Season Premiere

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 14, 2025

Vice will air a marathon of previous episodes of Dark Side of the Ring in anticipation of its sixth season debut on Tuesday. The lineup includes:

8:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Bash at the Beach 2000

9:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Black Saturday – The Rise of Vince

10:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Saving Face – The Brutus Beefcake Story

11:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Chris Colt – Welcome to My Nightmare

12:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Terry Gordy – Final Flight of the Freebird

1:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Buff and The Bagwells

2:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Bam Bam Bigelow – The Beast from the East

3:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Enter Sandman – Legacy of a Hardcore Icon

4:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Chris Adams – The Gentleman and the Demon

5:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: The Ballad of ‘Earthquake’ John Tenta

6:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: The Life and Legends of Harley Race

7:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam – Johnny K-9

8:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Blood & Wire – Onita’s FMW

9:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: The World According to Marty Jannetty

10:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring SEASON SIX PREMIERE: Mick Foley – Hell in a Cell

 


