Vice to Host Dark Side of the Ring Marathon Ahead of Season Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Vice will air a marathon of previous episodes of Dark Side of the Ring in anticipation of its sixth season debut on Tuesday. The lineup includes:
8:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Bash at the Beach 2000
9:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Black Saturday – The Rise of Vince
10:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Saving Face – The Brutus Beefcake Story
11:00 AM - Dark Side of the Ring: Chris Colt – Welcome to My Nightmare
12:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Terry Gordy – Final Flight of the Freebird
1:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Buff and The Bagwells
2:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Bam Bam Bigelow – The Beast from the East
3:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Enter Sandman – Legacy of a Hardcore Icon
4:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Chris Adams – The Gentleman and the Demon
5:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: The Ballad of ‘Earthquake’ John Tenta
6:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: The Life and Legends of Harley Race
7:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam – Johnny K-9
8:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: Blood & Wire – Onita’s FMW
9:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring: The World According to Marty Jannetty
10:00 PM - Dark Side of the Ring SEASON SIX PREMIERE: Mick Foley – Hell in a Cell